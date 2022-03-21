All set to host OIC FMs conference

ISLAMANBAD – Islamabad-based ambassadors of different countries have expressed the hope that upcoming OIC Council of Foreign Ministers session in Islamabad will further strengthen solidarity and unity among the member countries.

In their separate messages, they congratulated Pakistan for hosting the conference and expressed hope that the session will strengthen capacity of member states in various fields.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy said OIC is a very important organisation for Muslim Ummah. He appreciated Pakistan’s government for hosting ministers from entire Ummah.

Ambassador of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said unity among Islamic countries and motivation to seek justice play a fundamental and decisive role in achieving the goals of Muslim Ummah. Ambassador of Bahrain to Pakistan, Mohamed Ebrahim Mohamed Abdulqader says that the upcoming session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will strengthen capacity of member states in working together to combat Islamophobia, terrorism, and making joint efforts for peace building.

Ambassador of Indonesia said, he wishes the important session of OIC-CFM complete success by reflecting aspirations and collective spirit of cooperation of Muslim world.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan said we support efforts to strengthen solidarity among member countries. He said the upcoming OIC-CFM session will further strengthen solidarity and unity among the members.

Ambassador of Egypt said , Egypt and Pakistan are coordinating closely to enhance stability of the Muslim countries to face new international and regional challenges. Ambassador of Jordan to Pakistan, Ibrahim Yali Moh’d congratulated Pakistan for hosting upcoming OIC-CFM session. Ambassador of Iraq , Hamed Abbas Lafta Al-Armashawi said, “We are gathered under the umbrella of OIC-CFM to bring together foreign ministers of Islamic countries at the right place and time.” Ambassador of Kazakhstan , Yerzhan Kistafin said his country looks forward to upcoming OCI-CFM session. He hoped that unity and development will be decisive actions for Muslim Ummah.

Later, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that all arrangements for the 48th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers have been finalised with utmost satisfaction.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, after visiting the Parliament House to review the arrangements for the two-day mega event, Qureshi said besides discussing other matters, the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as Palestine issue will be discussed. He said most of the resolutions to be adopted on the occasion have been finalised, while work and consideration on rest are continuing.