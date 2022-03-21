News Desk

Australia wins toss, bats in 3rd test against Pakistan

Team Pakistan is demonstrating exceptional performance against Australia in the third and last test match of the series which is being played in Lahore on Monday (today) at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistani left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed two wickets in the beginning of the match and ensured firm position of Pakistani team. Afridi took wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Warner.

Earlier test matches played in Rawalpindi and Karachi remained undecided.

The series is currently level at nil-nil after the first two Test in Rawalpindi and Karachi ended in draws. Hence, both teams are yet to win a test in the series.

The third test will decide which team will win the series as it is crucial for both teams.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam(c), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood

Australia Squad

Pat Cummins(c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Mark Steketee, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis.

