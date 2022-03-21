Azeri Defence Minister meets PM Imran, discusses strong defense ties

Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, noting the strong and robust defence ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, PM Imran Khan expressed the desire to further expand these brotherly relations with special focus on bilateral trade, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

The prime minister lauded Azerbaijan’s contribution in the OIC, especially as an active member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

He also congratulated the leadership and people of Azerbaijan on liberation of their occupied territories and appreciated Azerbaijan’s efforts in pursuing the objective of peace and prosperity in South Caucasus.

Minister of defence Hasanov conveyed the greetings from the president of Azerbaijan to the prime minister.

He informed that a contingent of Azerbaijan armed forces will participate in the National Day Parade of Pakistan on 23rd March.