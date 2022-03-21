News Desk

Azeri Defence Minister meets PM Imran, discusses strong defense ties

Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, noting the strong and robust defence ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, PM Imran Khan expressed the desire to further expand these brotherly relations with special focus on bilateral trade, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

The prime minister lauded Azerbaijan’s contribution in the OIC, especially as an active member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

He also congratulated the leadership and people of Azerbaijan on liberation of their occupied territories and appreciated Azerbaijan’s efforts in pursuing the objective of peace and prosperity in South Caucasus.

Minister of defence Hasanov conveyed the greetings from the president of Azerbaijan to the prime minister.

He informed that a contingent of Azerbaijan armed forces will participate in the National Day Parade of Pakistan on 23rd March.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Swvl paints the town red

National

SC forms larger bench to hear plea seeking interpretation of Article 63(A)

National

Administration suggests PTI, opposition to change Islamabad rally location

National

Speaker violated constitution by not summoning NA session within 14 days: Shehbaz

National

War against corrupt elements will be taken to logical conclusion: Fawad

National

Better, if assembly’s battle stays within assembly, remarks CJP

Lahore

Leg-spinner Zahid replaces Nawaz for white-ball matches

Lahore

Australia wins toss, bats in 3rd test against Pakistan

Islamabad

Govt reply sought on plea against journalists protection law

Islamabad

No one will be barred from voting on no-trust motion: FM Qureshi

1 of 268

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More