News Desk

Better, if assembly’s battle stays within assembly, remarks CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umer Ata Bandial on Monday remarked that it would be better if the battle of the assembly is fought inside the assembly and the timing of the both rallies should be different to avoid clash.

His remarks came while hearing a plea filed by Supreme Court Bar Association’s (SCBA) seeking to bar political parties from holding rallies at D-Chowk ahead of no-confidence motion moved by opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the proceedings, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Askhtar Mengal and others appeared before the court.

The chief justice remarked that voting is a constitutional right of the members and it is yet to be seen that no one was deprived of voting due to any event.

Hearing the political situation arising out of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan and the plea to stop the rallies in Islamabad, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that it was not only a legal issue but also a political issue and there should be no ego in it and this process has to be completed in a cheerful manner.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Administration suggests PTI, opposition to change Islamabad rally location

National

Speaker violated constitution by not summoning NA session within 14 days: Shehbaz

National

War against corrupt elements will be taken to logical conclusion: Fawad

Lahore

Leg-spinner Zahid replaces Nawaz for white-ball matches

Lahore

Australia wins toss, bats in 3rd test against Pakistan

Islamabad

Govt reply sought on plea against journalists protection law

Islamabad

No one will be barred from voting on no-trust motion: FM Qureshi

Karachi

Lumpy skin disease: Milk prices down by Rs80 per litre in Karachi

Karachi

MPA Shahnaz Ansari murder: bail plea of key accused dismissed

Karachi

Four injured in gas cylinder blast

1 of 267

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More