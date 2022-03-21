Better, if assembly’s battle stays within assembly, remarks CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umer Ata Bandial on Monday remarked that it would be better if the battle of the assembly is fought inside the assembly and the timing of the both rallies should be different to avoid clash.

His remarks came while hearing a plea filed by Supreme Court Bar Association’s (SCBA) seeking to bar political parties from holding rallies at D-Chowk ahead of no-confidence motion moved by opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the proceedings, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Askhtar Mengal and others appeared before the court.

The chief justice remarked that voting is a constitutional right of the members and it is yet to be seen that no one was deprived of voting due to any event.

Hearing the political situation arising out of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan and the plea to stop the rallies in Islamabad, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that it was not only a legal issue but also a political issue and there should be no ego in it and this process has to be completed in a cheerful manner.