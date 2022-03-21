Bilawal asks PM to stop leveling fake allegations against opposition

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop baseless propaganda against the leaders of the opposition parties and face the no-confidence motion.

“For the last three years, Imran has been leveling fake allegations of corruption against many people. But he has failed to prove a single case against any person,” the PPP leader said this while addressing a news conference at Zardari House.

He also warned that they would not allow PM Imran Khan to play with the country by creating a constitutional crisis. He said that that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was violating the Constitution as he had not called the NA session as per law.

Speaking at a news conference here after the NA session was summoned on March 25, Bilawal asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan was avoiding and running away from the no-confidence motion.

“We will not allow the prime minister to play with the future of Pakistan. The government is considering itself above the law. The prime minister is only giving the impression that he is acting upon the law,” he said.

The PPP chief said the PTI government had attacked the parliament lodges and Sindh House where the PTI disgruntled lawmakers were staying.

“The MNAs moved to the Sindh House after the Parliamentary Lodges incident. The PM started propaganda against the Opposition that they held MNAs hostage,” he contended.

The PPP chief added that PM Imran Khan does not have any evidence of wrongdoing against the Opposition and so he was running a propaganda-based campaign.

“Imran Khan is misguiding the nation. The people would not support Imran in the future as they did not back him in all by-elections and local bodies polls,” he added.

Bilawal said the PM was avoiding and running away from the no-confidence motion as he was seeing his defeat in no-confidence resolution.

The PPP chief said the PM termed neutral persons as animals and since then he did not clarify his words whom he called animals.

“Every institution should work within its constitutional domain, The PTI-led government is dragging the institutions in politics for their vested interests. Imran Khan is a foreign agent that is why he is destroying every institution,” he maintained.

Bilawal alleged that PM Imran Khan had deliberately damaged the Kashmir cause by issuing statements in favour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the PM had distanced Pakistan from its long-term friends – the United States and the European Union – with which there were trade relations worth billions of dollars.

He said that the people of Pakistan resent the incumbent government’s economic policies and will not forgive anyone who votes in favour of you in the no-confidence motion.

About the OIC-CFM, the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the first Pakistani ruler, who called the OIC summit in Pakistan, adding they would never hinder the OIC conference in the country.