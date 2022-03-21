News Desk

Brad Pitt’s action-drama ‘Bullet Train’ gets new release date

NEW YORK – After a short delay, Brad Pitt’s highly-anticipated film Bullet Train is all set to hit the theatres on new release date. Sony Pictures have officially confirmed that the upcoming action-drama, which was initially scheduled to release on July 15, will now release on July 29. As per Deadline reported, the production house confirmed Bullet Train’s new release date on July 29 after announcing July 15 slot for Where the Crawdads Sing’s release. Helmed by the Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, Bullet Train stars the Fight Club actor as an assassin who faces struggle on the first day of his work as he finds himself among other professional killers with a similar mission on the train.
Apart from Pitt, the film stars Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji and Benito A Martínez Ocasio.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Russia accused of bombing school sheltering hundreds in Ukraine

International

Ten million have fled their homes in Ukraine: UN

International

Dozens injured in tunnel pileup in Turkey

International

Estonia’s PM says Putin must not win this war

Entertainment

Buddhists heritage in Pakistan attracting devotees across country

Entertainment

Mila Kunis, Ashton raise $30m in donations for Ukrainian refugees

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj says young female artists haven’t experienced hate the way she has

Entertainment

‘CODA’ bags key prize before Oscars as Spielberg honors Lucas

Entertainment

NIFTH to announce special programmes for female folk artists

Newspaper

Captain Babar thrilled to play first time at home ground against Australia

1 of 374

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More