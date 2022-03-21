Our Staff Reporter

Buddhists heritage in Pakistan attracting devotees across country

ISLAMABAD – The Buddhists heritage in Pakistan is attracting a large number of people from across the country including devotees from Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Germany, Canada and United States.
The devotees attracted by the exhibition of artworks and trips to key Buddhist heritage sites in the Gandhara region of Pakistan as the country promoting the value of Pakistan’s ancient cultural and religious heritage for peace and tourism.
It also brought together diverse religious faith leaders including Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Hindus and Sikhs to establish a dialogue. A delegation of ten Buddhist women leaders from Malaysia visited Pakistan specifically to participate in the conference activities and post-conference trips to Gandharan Buddhist sites. As a holy land for millions of Buddhist devotees, Pakistan houses the Buddhist heritage sites, art and iconography of unmatched significance for devotees, scholars and travelers. The site’s visit provided them a platform to explore the Gandharan Buddhist history, philosophy, art, and architecture. The outstanding beauty of Buddhist art of Gandhara has attracted a lot including archaeological museums in Taxila, Peshawar, Mardan and Swat.

