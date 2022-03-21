News Desk

Covid-19: 303 new cases and two deaths in Pakistan

Pakistan reported as many as 303 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data posted on the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) website.

The total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 1,522,191 while the death toll stands at 30,331.

The NCOC said a total of 30,300 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, out of which 303 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 1 per cent.

The number of critical Covid-19 patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 493.

The NCOC said 361 additional recoveries from the coronavirus were also reported, taking the country’s total recoveries to 1,476,120.

So far, Sindh has reported as many as 573,753, Punjab 504,442, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 218,689, Balochistan 35,458, Islamabad 134,963, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 43,220, and Gilgit Baltistan 11,666.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

ECP serves notice to PM for attending Malakand rally

Islamabad

Article 63 (A): Federal cabinet approves draft of the presidential reference

Islamabad

PM Imran Khan served another notice by ECP

Islamabad

OIC: PM Imran warmly welcomes FMs & delegations to CFM session

Islamabad

Speaker calls NA session on Friday; opposition cries foul

National

No one will marry your children, PM warns dissenters

Islamabad

Bilawal asks PM to stop leveling fake allegations against opposition

Islamabad

Imran Khan ‘is not going to call off’ Islamabad rally: Sh Rashid

Islamabad

All set to host OIC FMs conference

Islamabad

Pakistan signs new deal for Reko Diq project

1 of 300

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More