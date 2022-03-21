Delhi-Doha flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

A New Delhi-to-Doha flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi due to a technical fault on Monday.

Sources at the airport said that an international airline’s flight, QR-579, with 12 crew members and 283 passengers on board was en route to Doha from Delhi when the passenger jet developed a technical fault.

The pilots of the aircraft got a signal of smoke in the plane’s cargo area, forcing it to make an emergency landing at Karachi airport.

The plane landed safely at the airport and the passengers have been shifted to the transit lounge, the sources said.

They said an alternate flight would take the passengers to their destination.