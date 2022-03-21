ECP serves notice to PM for attending Malakand rally

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for participating in a rally in Malakand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of the second phase of the local government (LG) polls.

The election commission has served notice to PM Imran Khan over the violation of the election code of conduct. According to the ECP, the prime minister has violated the provision of the Revised Code of Conduct, Elections Act 2017, and the Rules made thereunder.”

The notice was served by District Monitoring Officer of Election Commission to PM Imran, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Ministers Murad Saeed and Ali Zaidi, Senator Faisal Javed, MNA Junaid Akbar, MPA Shakeel Khan and MPA Pir Mussawir.

They have been directed to submit the clarification over the code violation via in person or through their lawyers at the office of District Monitoring Officer of Election Commission on March 22 at 10:00am.