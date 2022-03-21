Egyptian FM calls on COAS, stresses need to enhance bilateral cooperation

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security and cooperation in all fields of defence and security came under discussion during the meeting.

On the occasion, Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan and Egypt enjoy truly brotherly relations and stressed the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

The army chief termed the OIC summit a historic development for addressing dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability.

The Egyptian FM acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to regional peace and pledged to play part for boosting diplomatic ties with Pakistan at all levels.

He also heaped praise on Pakistan for hosting the OIC event.