Govt reply sought on plea against journalists protection law

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Ministry of Human Rights to submit its response to a petition against the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021.

A single bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition. The human rights ministry didn’t file its reply despite having been given a month’s time for the purpose.

The court directed the ministry to submit its comments at the next hearing and adjourned the case until April 12.

The petition has challenged the definition of ‘journalist’ as well as Section 6 of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021.

Last year in November, the National Assembly passed seven bills including the protection of journalists and media professionals bill. The lower house also witnessed presentation of two ordinances as well.

Minister for Law and Justice Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem presented the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021 among other bills.

