Imran Khan ‘is not going to call off’ Islamabad rally: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said that the government will not stop anyone from casting their vote on the no-confidence motion tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the ruling PTI would not resort to extra-constitutional measures to sway the results of the motion of no-trust against PM Imran Khan. Addressing a press conference here, the interior minister said, “The honest will stand with Imran Khan at this time; I am confident that even the party dissenters will change their minds.”

He also said that the opposition was involved in “bribing” lawmakers with stolen money parked in off-shore accounts. Sh Rashid said that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has the right to postpone the no-confidence session in case of security situation. He said there was precedence for such a move, like the ruling by former speaker Yousaf Raza Gilani. He said security arrangements for the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers have been finalized. He said around 15,000 security personnel, including Police, Rangers and FC have been deployed in Islamabad for the purpose.

The minister said security of red zone has been handed over to Rangers and FC, and no one will be allowed to support the enemy’s agenda of disrupting the country’s peace.

He addressed the opposition’s threat to block the OIC conference, scheduled to commence in Islamabad from March 22, saying that those who aim to disrupt the session were “involved with foreign agents looking to destabilise the country”.

Commenting on PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto’s statement regarding disrupting the OIC session, he categorically said such an irresponsible statement will not be tolerated.

With over 600 foreign attendees from all Muslim nations, the minister stated that to threaten the conference was an irresponsible statement by opposition leadership.

Condemning the Sindh House incident, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said leaders of the parties will be held accountable in case of any anarchic move during their rallies before voting on no-confidence motion. He made it clear that if PTI workers can be arrested then no other party is above the law.

The interior minister said that PM Imran will not call off his March 27 rally. He said that “ground politics” would commence from March 27. “Imran Khan is holding a rally on March 27; he is not going to call it off. The opposition has also called for a march,” the minister stated. The minister stated that the district commissioner has been asked to take petitions from both the parties and announce separate routes for the marches to be held on the 27th. “The opposition should also look at the place and choose the routes, there will be no obstacles to reach the venue, but if there is a clash, the opposition will be responsible and if there is any loss of life or property, the leaders will not be spared,” he warned.

Responding to a question regarding the involvement of two PTI ministers in the attack on the Sindh House, Rashid stated that FIRs have been registered against them adding, “Imran Khan has said that you may protest peacefully but we do not condone violence”.