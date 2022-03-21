Miandam Culture Sports Festival concludes in Swat

SWAT – The three-day Miandam Culture Sports Festival, a tourist destination in Swat, concluded with a grand ceremony here on Sunday.

On the last day, gymnastics, hiking and cycling competitions were held.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat Junaid Khan was the chief guest who distributed prizes among the players and participants.

There were live performances of the local arts besides Pride of Performance Zardad Bulbul and his team presented comic sketches and received a standing ovation from the spectators.

Apart from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a large number of male and female tourists from Punjab and other provinces came to the festival.

A play area has also been arranged in the festival to provide entertainment opportunities to the children. A magic show has been organised for the children. Pashto singers performed traditional and local music. The festival featured competitions as well as regional culture activities.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan while talking to media said that the purpose of the festival is to promote counter-tourism and steps are being taken for the promotion and development of tourism in Swat. He said that the number of tourists is increasing day by day which is a great achievement.

He said that Swat Expressway would help in connecting the tourist destinations and at the same time other roads were being constructed which would enable Gabral, Atroor, Kamrat valley, Malam Jabba, Miandam, Shangla, Kalam and other areas.

He said work is also being done on Gabral. “We will soon organise the Spring Sports Festival there,” he added. Various funds have been allocated in ADP for the promotion and development of tourism and there is complete peace in Swat, he said.

He said that a summer festival would be organised in Miandam in which schools, colleges and trekking clubs would be invited which would make Miandam world famous.