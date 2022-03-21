News Desk

MPA Shahnaz Ansari murder: bail plea of key accused dismissed

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench on Monday dismissed a bail petition of the key accused in the MPA Shahnaz Ansari murder case.

The court dismissed the bail plea of Akhtar Khokhar who through his lawyer approached the high court seeking his release on bail.

The high court announced the verdict after hearing both prosecution and defence sides.

In Feb 2020, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Shahnaz Ansari was shot dead in the Darya Khan Marri area of Sindh’s Naushero Feroze district.

She had reportedly gone to Ali Murad Khokhar village to attend the chehlum of her brother-in-law Zahid Khokar when she was attacked.

The police said she was assassinated in connection with a property dispute.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Four injured in gas cylinder blast

Karachi

Zebra dies at Karachi zoo after spending 10 years in loneliness

Karachi

Delhi-Doha flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

Karachi

PTI workers stage protest against dissident MNA Ramesh Kumar

Islamabad

SC to hear SCBA plea to stop rallies ahead of no-trust motion

Islamabad

MQM-P’s Osama Qadri attends opposition dinner in Islamabad

National

ECP serves notice to PM for attending Malakand rally

Islamabad

Article 63 (A): Federal cabinet approves draft of the presidential reference

Islamabad

PM Imran Khan served another notice by ECP

Islamabad

OIC: PM Imran warmly welcomes FMs & delegations to CFM session

1 of 292

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More