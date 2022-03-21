MPA Shahnaz Ansari murder: bail plea of key accused dismissed

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench on Monday dismissed a bail petition of the key accused in the MPA Shahnaz Ansari murder case.

The court dismissed the bail plea of Akhtar Khokhar who through his lawyer approached the high court seeking his release on bail.

The high court announced the verdict after hearing both prosecution and defence sides.

In Feb 2020, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Shahnaz Ansari was shot dead in the Darya Khan Marri area of Sindh’s Naushero Feroze district.

She had reportedly gone to Ali Murad Khokhar village to attend the chehlum of her brother-in-law Zahid Khokar when she was attacked.

The police said she was assassinated in connection with a property dispute.