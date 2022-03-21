APP

MPAs standing by KP CM Mahmood, says SACM

peshawar   –  Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand while commenting on statement about no confidence against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the KP Assembly members are standing by the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.

Talking to media persons, SACM Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had more than two-third majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All KP Assembly members are with the vision of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Police to ensure foolproof security for Pak-Australia cricket matches

National

Senator stresses for religious tolerance to end Islamophobia

Lahore

PHC shuts down 267 centres of quackery

Lahore

Punjab govt announces Rs8b Ramazan package

National

KP MPA honoured with int’l award

Lahore

Experts stress joint efforts to ensure enabling future for PWDs

National

Police arrest 2 drug smugglers

National

86 volunteers donate blood for thalassaemia patients

National

Miandam Culture Sports Festival concludes in Swat

Islamabad

Rs5/unit increase in power tariff sought from NEPRA for Feb

1 of 450

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More