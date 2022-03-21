MPAs standing by KP CM Mahmood, says SACM

peshawar – Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand while commenting on statement about no confidence against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the KP Assembly members are standing by the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.

Talking to media persons, SACM Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had more than two-third majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All KP Assembly members are with the vision of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.