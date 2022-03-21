MQM-P’s Osama Qadri attends opposition dinner in Islamabad

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Member National Assembly (MNA) Osama Qadri on Sunday attended the dinner hosted by Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal in honour of opposition leaders in Islamabad on Sunday.

According to details, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal hosted a dinner in honor of the opposition parties at the Islamabad Club for the purpose of holding consultation in the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also attended the dinner.

The dinner was also attended by Osama Qadri, an MNA of MQM-P which is one of the main allies of the Imran Khan-led government in the centre, and an independent MNA from Balochistan Aslam Bhotani.

According to sources, matters have been settled between opposition and MQM-P and Usama Qadri has attended the dinner as party representative after consultation with the party leadership.

