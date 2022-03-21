Agencies

Nicki Minaj says young female artists haven’t experienced hate the way she has

LONDON – Nicki Minaj is creating a buzz on social media with her recent remark on younger female artists about experiencing hate. During her conversation with Coi Leray, the Bang Bang rapper expressed that women in music industry now a days don’t face half the criticism she used to get. “Can you girls stop talking about hate?” Minaj questioned. “Y’all have never experienced hate the way I have experienced.” “What y’all have experienced is nothing. Y’all have just experienced some of the growing pains of artistry and of social media,” she added. “Y’all be thinking y’all have experienced hate and trust me, ya ain’t experienced it yet. A lot of y’all have gotten, not coddled, people have been nice. People have been gentle with y’all,” the 39-year-old rapper noted that many new artists are, in fact, shown kindness.

The influential rapper recently joined Leray on Blick Blick which was recently unveiled.

