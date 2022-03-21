News Desk

OIC: PM Imran warmly welcomes FMs & delegations to CFM session

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has extended his warm wishes to the foreign ministers and the delegations from the OIC member states to Pakistan.

In his Tweet, PM Imran Khan welcomed the delegation of the OIC CFM session said under the overarching theme of ‘Unity, Justice and Development, OIC-CFM will have wide-ranging deliberations. People of Pakistan are honoured by your presence, he added.

Pakistan is hosting the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The meeting will coincide with the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence.

Foreign ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC Member and Observer States are attending the Council of Foreign Ministers and will also witness the Pakistan Day Parade on 23rd March 2022 as Guests of Honour.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of the People’s Republic of China will attend as a Special Guest.

Senior officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations system, regional and international organizations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council will also participate.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the Inaugural Session on Tuesday.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

ECP serves notice to PM for attending Malakand rally

Islamabad

Article 63 (A): Federal cabinet approves draft of the presidential reference

Islamabad

PM Imran Khan served another notice by ECP

Islamabad

Covid-19: 303 new cases and two deaths in Pakistan

Islamabad

Speaker calls NA session on Friday; opposition cries foul

National

No one will marry your children, PM warns dissenters

Islamabad

Bilawal asks PM to stop leveling fake allegations against opposition

Islamabad

Imran Khan ‘is not going to call off’ Islamabad rally: Sh Rashid

Islamabad

All set to host OIC FMs conference

Islamabad

Pakistan signs new deal for Reko Diq project

1 of 300

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More