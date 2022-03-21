Pak v Aus: Shaheen provides good start but Australia bounce back in 3rd Test

Pakistan attacking pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi rattled the opening batters of Australia by clinching two wickets in three balls at the beginning of the third and decisive Test in Lahore.But Australia batters then recovered well to 70-2 at lunch on Monday.

Shaheen trapped David Warner lbw and then sent Marnus Labuschagne back to the pavilion on the edge caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for a duck two balls later. Australia were 8 for 2 after losing their 2 gems.

At the lunch break, Usman Khawaja made 31 and Steve Smith was on 28, having fought back with an unbroken third-wicket stand of 62. Shaheen was troubling the batsmen with skidding deliveries during an incisive five-over spell of two wickets for 17 runs. Smith, who survived a confident leg-before appeal off Shaheen’s first ball, also narrowly escaped when spinner Nauman Ali failed to hold a tough catch of him on 19. Khawaja, slower off the mark, hit Nauman for a six to release the pressure.

Staring the second session, Usman and left-hander Smith gathered more runs together and put 145 on the scorecard at the end end of 2nd session. After the tea, Steve Smith was given lbw on the delivery of Naseem Shah. He made 59 runs. Usman is playing on 77 while new batter Travis Head is playing on 7.

Australia are unchanged from the second Test while Pakistan brought in fast bowler Naseem Shah for all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.