Past in Perspective

“Hindutva is a manifestation of historical,

cultural, social and political consciousness and Sanatani/Hindu values rooted in itsax dharmic

and spiritual core of Sanatana dharma.”

–Sachin Ramdas Bharatiya

The concept of Hindutva was coined by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in 1923. The term was used to describe the quality of being a Hindu in ethnic, cultural and political terms. He argued that a Hindu is one who considers India to be his motherland, the holy land and the land of his ancestors. Thus, the ethnicity will always be Indian, especially since the Hindu faith originated in India. Thus, the Hindu is someone who is born to Hindu parents as well. Savarkar also stated that Hindutva is a indefinable quality that was inherent to the Hindu race and cannot be put into words. It varies, is rich and very powerful.