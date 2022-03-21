Past in Perspective

“Hindutva is a manifestation of historical,
cultural, social and political consciousness and Sanatani/Hindu values rooted in itsax dharmic
and spiritual core of Sanatana dharma.”
–Sachin Ramdas Bharatiya

The concept of Hindutva was coined by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in 1923. The term was used to describe the quality of being a Hindu in ethnic, cultural and political terms. He argued that a Hindu is one who considers India to be his motherland, the holy land and the land of his ancestors. Thus, the ethnicity will always be Indian, especially since the Hindu faith originated in India. Thus, the Hindu is someone who is born to Hindu parents as well. Savarkar also stated that Hindutva is a indefinable quality that was inherent to the Hindu race and cannot be put into words. It varies, is rich and very powerful.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

World Forests Day to be marked today

Islamabad

KJP empowers youth to participate in socio-economic development of country

Islamabad

Pollen count increases to ‘very high’ level in ICT

Islamabad

Srinagar highway becomes signal free after ITP proposal

Islamabad

All Pakistan Food Science moot concludes at PMAS

Islamabad

DOAM all set to preserve heritage sites

Islamabad

Cultural organisations arranging various activities to mark Pakistan Day

Columns

The peripheral mess

Columns

The Chechen wolves

Columns

Time for a reality check

1 of 384

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More