PHC shuts down 267 centres of quackery

lahore – The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) shut down 267 outlets of quacks in 29 districts during the last three weeks.

In 2,234 raids on various types of treatment centres in different cities, the PHC enforcement teams found out that 587 quacks had quit their businesses, whereas, 1,272 centres had been put under surveillance. The teams on average visited 46 centres daily in every district.

The maximum 31 quackery centres were sealed in Faisalabad, 27 in Gujranwala, 22 in Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore 20, Kasur 17, Rawalpindi 12, and 10 centres of quackery were sealed in Sialkot, Chakwal and Mianwali each.

In Lahore, quackery centres including Medi Link Pharmacy, Abid Clinic, Al-Noor Lab, Ali Dental Clinic, Lahore Dental Lab, Rizwan Clinic, Chicago Clinic, Sufyan Dental Clinic, Cheema Clinic, New Lahore Clinic, Medicare Maternity Hospital, Hashmi Clinic, Amna Nazir Hospital and Gynae Centre, Adnan Pharmacy, Al-Syed Welfare Dispensary, Ramzan Hadi Jorr, Hunza Dental, Sabri Clinic, and Metho Clinic were closed down.

As per the PHC spokesperson, the PHC teams have so far conducted raids on more than 124,000 treatment centres and sealed 36,298 of them.