Police arrest 2 drug smugglers

PESHAWAR    –   Paharipura police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered four kilogram ice-drug, said Capital City Police Officer, Mohammad Ejaz Khan.

Acting on a tip off regarding smuggling of huge cache of narcotics, the police team conducted snap checking of vehicles at Ring Road. During checking, police intercepted a car and recovered 4kg ice-drug (amphetamine) from its secret cavities.

Police arrested two drug peddlers identified as Muslim and Habib who confessed to smuggle narcotics to other parts of the country.

