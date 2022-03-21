Potential IRGC Delisting

As talks between the US and Iran continue over the revival of the JCPOA, it was reported earlier this week that there is a possibility of the IRGC being removed from the designated list of Foreign Terrorist Organisations. It is important to remember that while the IRGC had been subject to sanctions since 2007, in 2017 it became the first national military to be designated in this list as relations between Washington and Tehran deteriorated significantly under President Trump.

Experts are of the opinion that the US plans to remove the terrorist designation in return for Iranian assurances about reining in the IRGC. This issue is considered to be one of the last and most troublesome ones standing in the way of the nuclear deal being revived. Also considering how Russia has walked back its threat to torpedo the revival of the 2015 agreement over recent sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine, the deal could come together quite quickly, with some saying that it could happen in a matter of a week.

As expected, Israel along with conservatives in the US are strongly protesting the potential delisting of the IRGC. Gulf states such as the UAE and KSA have also expressed their reservations regarding this. Israel in particular has been opposed to normalisation of US-Iran ties, and it will look for any opportunity to sabotage this deal. The IRGC may be complicit for a number of things when it comes to the unrest in countries like Iraq, Syria and Yemen, but it certainly must not be equated with groups such as Daesh or al Qaeda. The fact of the matter is that the US, Israel, Russia, Iran, UAE, Turkey, and KSA are all responsible for using countries in the region as proxy battlegrounds. There Israel is the last country to raise any moral objections to this potential delisting.

Considering how the IRGC is a key organ of the Iranian state, removing it from the list will not only help reduce tensions bilaterally, but also reduce the chances of conflict in various hotspots around the Middle East. It remains to be seen if the Biden administration can deflect external pressure and move closer to the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.