President Alvi signs reference seeking Supreme Court’s opinion on floor crossing

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has signed the summary for filing the constitutional reference before the Supreme Court. The federal cabinet also approved the summary and now it would be filed in the apex court today.

The PTI government has decided to file a presidential reference before the Supreme Court, seeking its views on the alleged horse trading in parliament on a no-confidence motion moved by joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The decision was made at a joint meeting of PTI core committee/political committee meetings chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence. The PM was briefed by his legal team on the matter, after which the decision was taken to seek Supreme Court views on the alleged defection by PTI MNAs against his government. The reference is being focused on the point that such MPs be disqualified for life time.

A source told The Nation that the draft of the reference was presented before the meeting and was accorded approval and after getting approval from the federal cabinet, it was decided that it would be filed before the Supreme Court today by the attorney general of Pakistan. Speaking during the meeting, the PM once again made it clear that the no-confidence motion is being moved with ulterior motives and would meet failure. He said his government would follow the legal and constitutional path which is why they are seeking advice from the Supreme Court.

The participants of the meeting said any violent move by opposition in the parliament against the speaker would be opposed with the parliamentary norms. The meetings expressed dismay and denounced the statement of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto about blocking the OIC conference. The meeting also reviewed the arrangements for the PTI rally at D-Chowk on March 27.

The prime minister expressed his displeasure over the statements made by PTI MNAs against his government and said his party MPs are being purchased by the opposition which the people should strongly condemn and reject. The committee made it clear that the OIC FM conference would be accorded comprehensive security and would take place as per schedule.