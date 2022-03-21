A new initiative accompanying the overarching aim of improving awareness regarding menstrual hygiene and management is the provision of sanitation and water facilities in schools by the Punjab government. For too long, discourse on issues pertaining to women’s reproductive systems has remained limited and infrastructural development even more so. This is not a taboo subject; conversations about menstrual hygiene should be encouraged and while it is good to see the government put this issue at the forefront, it must be pushed to do more.

By targeting schools in specific, the government will inspire a natural change in mindset as children will be taught form a young age that menstruation is a natural phenomenon. Furthermore, girls will be given the avenue through which they can become equipped to deal with this part of growing up. The unfortunate reality is that most girls across Pakistan are completely unaware of the workings of their own reproductive system and are often unprepared to manage it.

According to a poll by UNICEF, 49 percent of Pakistani girls had no knowledge about menstruation and the 44 percent who did had no access to hygiene facilities in their homes, schools or workplaces. This disallowed them to manage themselves with dignity, and completely neglected their right to sanitation.

In recognition of the fact that something or the other had to be done, NGOs like WaterAid started work for the provision of basic sanitation facilities in Pakistan since 2017. It has inaugurated girl-friendly public toilets that are equipped with locks, water, soap, multiple mirrors, a washing area, and a disposal system so that each and every requirement is fulfilled. The organisation further has taught teachers across Sindh and Punjab about menstrual hygiene management and have given them the appropriate tools to impart their knowledge upon young girls. Special emphasis has also been placed on educating boys about this so that eventually, the topic comes to be accepted as a natural phenomenon, which it is.

No longer can we allow things like girls missing out on education because of menstrual problems or a lack of facilities to help them manage it. It is good to see the government taking a step forward but more must be done. Increasing awareness, introducing local policies, decreasing reliance on NGOs and rolling out such measures across the country are vital steps.