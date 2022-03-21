News Desk

PTI workers stage protest against dissident MNA Ramesh Kumar

A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers staged a protest demonstration against dissident MNA Ramesh Kumar in Clifton area of Karachi on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

The angry protesters gathered in front of dissident MNA Ramesh Kumar residence in Clifton and chanted slogans against him. The protesters were led by PTI lawmaker Saeed Afridi and other local leaders.

A heavy contingent of police also reached the spot to avoid any untoward incident. The protesters dispersed peacefully after successful negotiation with police.

 

 

