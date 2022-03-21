Our Staff Reporter

Punjab govt announces Rs8b Ramazan package

lahore   –  The Punjab government Sunday announced a mega package to provide relief to the masses during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

On the special direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, an amount of Rs8 billion has been allocated for the Ramazan package.

In a statement, the CM disclosed that the masses would be provided edibles according to the prices of 2021 at Ramazan bazaars during the current year.

“A 10kg flour bag will be provided at Rs375 and 13 items including potato, onion, and tomato will be available at the Agri Fair Price Shops on reduced prices as compared to the market prices,” he added.

The chief minister highlighted that Rs1.25 billion worth subsidy would be provided for the provision of vegetables, fruits and pulses at discount rates at Ramazan bazaars. He stated that 317 Ramazan bazaars would be made functional from 25th Shaban across the province. He maintained that the timings of Ramazan bazaars would be from 9am till Iftar. The chief minister emphasised that the PTI government had awarded a special relief package to provide relief to the downtrodden and impecunious segments of the society during the holy month of Ramazan.

He claimed that an effective monitoring system had been chalked out in order to provide benefits of Ramazan package to the common man. The chief minister stressed that each and every penny would be provided to the deserving people, adding that he would himself monitor the Ramazan package.

