Senator stresses for religious tolerance to end Islamophobia

QUETTA – Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Sunday congratulated the entire Muslim Ummah for adoption of a resolution by Pakistan in the UN General Assembly to observe the International Day against Islamophobia on every year March 15. In a statement, she said: “Islam is a peace-loving religion and there is no room for extremism or terrorism in Islam.” She said the religion of Islam conveys the message of peace for the whole world and Allah Almighty sent the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) as Rehmat-ul-lil-Alameen whose teachings convey the message of peace not only for the Muslims but for the whole world. She said religious freedom was a fundamental right of every person and there was no impression of hatred against any religion in Islam and this practice has been declared as desirable and strictly forbidden. She said that measures need to be taken to create awareness and fight against Islamophobia as it increases violence and hatred against Muslims. She paid homage to the soldiers of Pakistan Army and other security agencies who sacrificed their lives for peace and said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not be in vain and they would always be remembered.