Swvl paints the town red

Swvl, the convenient transportation service, took the phrase ‘paint the town red’ quite literally during its #RedWaveOnTheStreets event. On the 20th of March, Swvl spread a wave of bright red hues as its buses roamed around the city. The service provides inter and intra city operations and the Red Wave was a marketing stunt to promote the new branding on the buses. Each vehicle sported creative messages that provoked the audience to think deeper into Swvl’s role in improving mass mobility all the while being fun. It was an engaging and out-of-the-box marketing approach that hasn’t been seen before in Pakistan.

The celebratory event included a round of drum circle in the bustling streets of Karachi, spreading the color red wherever it went. The parade started from the Andalusian Banquet in phase 8, and moved through the streets all the way to Shahra-e-faisal. The vibrant procession of vehicles captured eyeballs and attention. People craned their necks and nudged others to look at the Swvl buses and the new branding that had been done on them.

Popular VJs Dino Ali and Anoushay Ashraf were also a part of the Red Wave. They were seen adding liveliness and a fun vibe to the affair as they grooved to music and made others do the same. It made for a very wholesome and entertaining occasion, leaving everyone in happy spirits and with big smiles on their faces.

Swvl left no stone unturned in making sure that the Red Wave was the only thing people could talk about all day. This was evident with the witty slogans and taglines they had painted on their buses. The combination of red and white is itself an attention grabbing combo but when you add things such as “sirf dekhogy ya bethogy bhi…beach please…error 404 comfort overload” on it, it is a recipe for success. It also touched upon the unique experience Swvl creates for its passengers when they ride one of its red buses. It also resonates with its top quality service.

We think it's about time that more and more people tried out Swvl because it has everything you would want in a transportation service; superb air-conditioning, affordable rides, reliable and very secure service.