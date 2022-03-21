Time for a reality check

India has shrewdly informed Pakistan that its surface-to-surface missiles are capable of hitting Islamabad from its northern launch-pad as and when required. Surprisingly, India was not aware of the untoward incident until the time it ‘learnt’ that one of its missiles had ‘accidentally’ landed in an area of Pakistan on March 9. Taking a serious view of and deeply regretting the incident, New Delhi has expressed ‘relief’ that no loss of life occurred in the process while ordering a high-level Court of Enquiry. There was no casualty because the unarmed missile was not meant to harm anyone and the sole purpose of its flight was to deliver an unequivocal message. Seemingly, the message has been received and understood loud and clear in Islamabad.

Showing restraint and acting maturely, Pakistan has raised some fundamental queries on this unusual nuclear exercise; sought clarifications; demanded a joint investigation to establish the facts surrounding the incident; and, termed India’s ‘indifferent and dismissive’ response as ‘worrisome’. By the time a supersonic projectile turned into a BrahMos missile, Pakistan had already called on the world to take cognizance of India’s highly irresponsible behaviour that continued to pose a threat to regional stability. A request was also made for the UN Security Council to address the issue of India’s irresponsible management of strategic weapons.

As expected, the US while reiterating the need for a direct dialogue between India and Pakistan ‘on issues of concern’ has believed its ‘Indian partners’ that it was indeed an accident. China has supported Pakistan’s demand for a joint probe while emphasising the importance for direct talks between the two neighbours.

Is that it?

No surprises there, right? Just like Islamabad’s previous calls on the world, shaking the conscience of the UN and the international community on India’s ‘crimes’ ranging from annexing an internationally recognised disputed territory to sponsoring terrorism, violating human rights, sinister activities in Afghanistan, selling uranium in the open market, Abhinandan’s adventure, submarines’ roaming about in Pakistan’s territorial waters, the inhumane treatment meted out to minorities in the most populous democracy of the world, and its Akhand Bharat endeavours. The latest call on India’s threatening posture over a possible future nuclear strike on Pakistan has also fallen on deaf ears. In a tweet, NSA Yusuf admitted that in the past, ‘our calls have been ignored’.

All those who are still in deep slumber of disillusionment about the West’s policy-decision to ignore or overlook any Indian overtures in the region, particularly vis-à-vis Pakistan and China, may wish to imagine a scenario: a Pakistani unarmed missile had ‘accidentally’ landed a few hundred kilometers away from New Delhi but not causing any human loss. What would the reaction of the United States, the European Union or even the Muslim friends in the Middle East possibly be? Which actions might the BJP-led Government, Indian Parliament, Indian Foreign Office, Indian Media and Indian Ex-pat Community have initiated against Pakistan? Which kind of questions might have been raised on Islamabad’s Command and Control System? Wouldn’t this minor accident with no loss of life be construed as a blatant act of war, to say the least? On the other hand, who would have believed Pakistan’s defence that it was an accident? Wouldn’t the US be calling for an emergency session of the UN Security Council after believing what its ‘Indian partners’ would have perceived? Simply put, Islamabad would have been crucified on the altar of responsibility, fair play and international justice system.

Issuing condemning press releases, handing-in aid-memoires, briefing foreign envoys on India’s ‘crimes’, bringing in old hands and posting them in New York and Washington, tabling resolutions, organising symposiums at home and abroad or delivering impressive speeches at multi-lateral forums, drafting befitting statements and offering reconciliatory proposals on TV screens would not work and the world would keep on ignoring such calls. Gone are the days when awareness on any issue was created by such means or the art of canvassing was applied in the lobbies of multi-lateral buildings or support was sought by throwing lavish dinners. This is a whole new world where the correct use of technology, smart media operations and straightforward talk has overtaken age-old diplomatic tactics.

Agreed, an all-out war with India is not an option unless India imposes it on Pakistan. Agreed, there is no compromise on Pakistan’s strategic assets. Agreed, Pakistan cannot accede to the West’s desires to come out of China’s fold and instead fall in India’s lap. However, if our calls on the world are never heard let alone responded to positively, isn’t it time that Islamabad woke up and reflected on dealing with its eastern neighbour in a rather befitting manner by envisaging and adopting a different approach? In the absence of such a fresh approach, India is likely to get away with all kinds of adventures and accidents that are meant to politically & diplomatically belittle Pakistan while keeping its western neighbour endlessly guessing and speculating.

Soon after venturing into Pakistan’s airspace and territorial waters, the firing of a missile by India must be reckoned with. Looking at Ukraine’s experience and the West’s role during wars between India and Pakistan, one thing is clear as sunlight. No one will come to Pakistan’s aide to win the war against India. Just like Ukraine, the cross of war will have to be carried by Pakistan on its own. The uneasy and dicey trajectory of Pak-India relations, a stand-still predicament over Kashmir, no progress on other bilateral issues and the recent Indian adventures —- all have the potential to turn the South Asian environment into a nightmarish scenario. India’s next step could easily be envisioned. Before push comes to shove, let us pay attention to Sun Tzu: ‘The art of war teaches us to rely not on the likelihood of the enemy’s not coming, but on our own readiness to receive him; not on the chance of his not attacking, but rather on the fact that we have made our position unassailable.’