Ukrainian weapons manufacturing industry

Wars can be expensive. And for a war to take place, someone has to be footing the bill to make a windfall profit later.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine to take over large swaths of land that are mostly farms and empty land is mainly to destroy the Ukrainian weapons and military industry, which is in direct competition with Russia. The Ukrainian weapons industry gained many customers after the Armenia and Azerbaijan war.

Although Pakistan cannot stop a World Superpower like Russia. Pakistan should instead proactively work to transfer the Ukrainian weapon experts, especially the drone experts to Pakistan, which would greatly enhance Pakistan’s fairly new weapons industry. Ukraine’s government might even agree to help save their experts through a deal with transfer to Pakistan.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Peshawar.