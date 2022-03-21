Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said the war waged against corrupt elements will be taken to logical conclusion.

Talking to the media persons along with Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar and Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan in Islamabad on Monday, he said Supreme Court’s opinion on Article 63-A has been sought.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is standing firm.

He said we have also afforded an opportunity to the dissident members to return to the party.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said Pakistan is passing through a defining moment and new Pakistan, honesty and rule of law will emerge victorious from the current situation.

Babar Awan in his remarks said that the Speaker has summoned the session of National Assembly on 25th March in accordance with the constitution. He reminded that the lower house had unanimously passed a motion, providing the Assembly hall for the session of the OIC.