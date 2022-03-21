Zebra dies at Karachi zoo after spending 10 years in loneliness

A zebra died on Sunday at Karachi zoo after passing 10 years in loneliness.

According to details, the lone zebra of Karachi zoo is no more, he spent ten years in solitude in his enclosure.

The Karachi zoo administration performed an autopsy on the zebra early in the morning. It is being speculated that Zebra died of a heart attack.

However, Karachi Metropolitan Director of Recreation Mansoor Qazi said that the cause of death of Zebra would be determined from the post-mortem report and it will be received tomorrow.

Experts say that the normal age of the zebra is between 20 to 25 years, while the deceased zebra was 23 years old. He was born 23 years ago in the zoo of Karachi.

Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi said that an alternative to zebra will be brought to the zoo soon.