APP

200 trees planted to mark World Forest Day

FAISALABAD   –  Two hundred trees were planted at the Government Technical High School  People’s Colony here on Monday to mark the International Day of Forests 2022.  Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Ali Ahmad Siyan and Divisional Forest Officer Muhammad Ali Butt along with school children and teaching staff planted the trees. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said that trees were imperative to arrest environmental pollution and save earth from climate changes.  Therefore, the local administration had evolved a strategy to plant 1.1 million trees during recent spring drive of tree plantation. In this connection, all departments and NGOs would be motivated to actively participate in the tree plantation drive to achieve its 100 percent target.  He also urged the people in general and schoolchildren in particular to plant at least one plant during the spring tree plantation campaign.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

‘Corrupt trio’ meet a day of failures, says Farrukh

International

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

Islamabad

Govt allies still sit on the fence with regard to no-trust vote

Lahore

Two ministers, as many CM aides of JKT group skip cabinet meeting

Islamabad

Charter of trust fund for Afghanistan signed

Islamabad

PTI changes venue of March 27 rally from D-Chowk to Parade Ground

National

49 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

National

DC inaugurates plantation drive in Bahawalpur

Multan

MDA will hand over Metro Command, Control building for South Punjab secretariat within March

Business

Pakistan, IsDB sign $180m pacts to finance Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project

1 of 466

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More