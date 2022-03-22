200 trees planted to mark World Forest Day

FAISALABAD – Two hundred trees were planted at the Government Technical High School People’s Colony here on Monday to mark the International Day of Forests 2022. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Ali Ahmad Siyan and Divisional Forest Officer Muhammad Ali Butt along with school children and teaching staff planted the trees. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said that trees were imperative to arrest environmental pollution and save earth from climate changes. Therefore, the local administration had evolved a strategy to plant 1.1 million trees during recent spring drive of tree plantation. In this connection, all departments and NGOs would be motivated to actively participate in the tree plantation drive to achieve its 100 percent target. He also urged the people in general and schoolchildren in particular to plant at least one plant during the spring tree plantation campaign.