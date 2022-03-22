News Desk

48th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meets in Islamabad today

The 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) begins in Islamabad today.

Pakistan is hosting the two-day annual meeting of the 57-member body of Muslim counties. The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Building Partnership for Unity, Justice, and Development’.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a keynote address at the inaugural session. About 46 member states will be represented at the ministerial level in the conference while the rest will be represented by senior officials.

China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be attending the meeting as a special guest.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Secretary-General OIC Hissein Brahim Taha, and President Islamic Development Bank Dr Muhammad Suleiman Al-Jasser will address the session.

More than 100 resolutions will be considered during the two-day session that coincides with the 75th anniversary celebrations of Pakistan’s independence.

On March 23, the visiting foreign ministers will visit the Pakistan Day parade venue and witness the professional capability of Pakistan’s armed forces and the traditional floats of all the provinces, reflecting the national unity.

In a tweet earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan “warmly welcomed Foreign Ministers & delegations from OIC mbr states, observers, partners & intl orgs to #48OICCFM in Islamabad.”

“Under overarching theme of ‘Unity, Justice & Development’, OIC-CFM will have wide-ranging deliberations. People are honoured with your presence,” he said.

