Staff Reporter

Charter of trust fund for Afghanistan signed

ISLAMABAD   –  The Charter of the Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan was signed yesterday by OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, and President, Islamic Development Bank, Dr Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser, in the presence of Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi.  The Trust Fund has been launched under the aegis of the Islamic Development Bank. Its establishment was one of the key outcomes of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Islamabad on December 19, 2021. Addressing the charter signing ceremony, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasized that the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan warranted urgent action.  He requested the OIC member states, the Islamic financial institutions, donors and other international partners to make donations to the Trust Fund, recalling the OIC’s decision to play a leading role in delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.  He maintained that humanitarian assistance to the Afghan People would constitute an important facet of Pakistan’s forthcoming Chairmanship of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

