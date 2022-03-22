COAS Bajwa, Saudi FM discuss bilateral defense relations

Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Tuesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to army’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

Referring to OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers session, Gen Bajwa termed it a historic development for bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges vital for peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the ISPR said.

The Saudi foreign minister especially appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.