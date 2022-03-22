News Desk

COAS Bajwa, Saudi FM discuss bilateral defense relations

Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud,  called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Tuesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to army’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

Referring to OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers session, Gen Bajwa termed it a historic development for bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges vital for peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the ISPR said.

The Saudi foreign minister especially appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Man, two daughters crushed to death by dumper in Karachi

National

FM urges OIC states to act as ‘reliable partners, not accomplice in aggression’

Islamabad

Tiger force preparing sticks for March 27 rally

Karachi

Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) starts today

National

Papad vendor tortured, killed by wedding guests in Pattoki

National

Hot, dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of country

Islamabad

Joint opposition delegation meets MQM-P leaders

National

Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 1pc

National

48th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meets in Islamabad today

Islamabad

OIC’s 48th session begins in Islamabad

1 of 278

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More