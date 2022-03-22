DC inaugurates plantation drive in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Monday inaugurated a plantation drive by planted a tree in the lawn of the District Education Authority office under the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign.

CEO Education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan, DO Education Secondary Rashid Cheema, heads of schools, officers, and staff of school education were present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner said that all the people should plant trees so that our country will become green and beautiful. He appreciated the efforts of the CEO of Education, teachers, and administrative officers of the Education Department for organizing wonderful events on the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day. He also presented the certificates of appreciation and shields for outstanding performances.

He inspected the beautification work and plantation at these sites. He directed the staff of PHA Bahawalpur to do extensive plantation for making the city more beautiful.

Flower show, competition held at Sadiq Public School

Extra-curricular and co-curricular activities along with educational activities are part of the great tradition of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur.

The annual flower show was held at Sadiq Public School under which a competition was held among the school’s boarding houses, departments, and residential houses.

The competition was divided into six categories. According to the results of the judges, the Girls Boarding house got the first prize in category A boarding houses. Kamal Pasha House came second and Mahmood House got the third position.

In Category C, Prof. Khalid Mahmood House number 54 won the first position. In category D, Tariq Umar Khan’s house number B-1 was declared the winner of first prize. The IT Center got the first prize in Category E. The school hospital came in second and the library stood third. In category F, Ismatullah’s quarter number F-5 got the first prize.