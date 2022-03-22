EU doubles its military aid to Ukraine

EU foreign ministers reached an agreement Monday to double the bloc’s military aid to Ukraine, reaching a total of €1 billion ($1.1 billion).

“I am glad to announce that we have reached a political agreement for the additional €500 million on the European Peace Facility,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters following a meeting of member state foreign ministers.

“We will continue supporting Ukraine economically, financially, with humanitarian assistance and supporting Ukrainian armed forces,” Borrell said, adding that “all member states remain extraordinary united in supporting Ukraine.”

He stressed that the Russian army is committing “a massive war crime” against the Ukrainian people and that those responsible must be held accountable by the international community.

According to Borrell, Russian President Vladimir Putin is using refugees as a tool to put pressure on the EU.

“They haven’t distorted transport infrastructure. They just destroyed the cities in order to terrify the civilians and make them escape,” he explained, stating that the EU is “ready to help all of them.”

The EU foreign ministers also discussed options on imposing new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on oil imports.

During the meeting, the top diplomats also assessed the situation in the West African nation of Mali – currently under a coup regime – and together with defense ministers formally adopted the Strategic Compass, a new defense and security action plan.

The EU has allocated €500 million ($551 million) in humanitarian aid to Ukrainians and adopted four packages of sanctions since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24.

The measures target 785 individuals and 14 entities, including President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, oligarchs, and military officers.

The sanctions also ban exports of luxury goods to Russia, exclude Russian and Belarusian banks from the SWIFT international banking system, and prohibit the broadcasting of the Sputnik and RT media outlets.

At least 925 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine, and nearly 1,500 injured, according to UN estimates, which warn the true toll is likely far higher.

Over 3.48 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, among 10 million total displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.