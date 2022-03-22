News Desk

FM of Republic of Kyrgyzstan calls on COAS Bajwa at GHQ

Foreign Minister of Republic of Kyrgyzstan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including military to military relations, regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

Referring to OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers session, COAS termed it a historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. He specially appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.

