Govt allies still sit on the fence with regard to no-trust vote

95 dissident MPs had previous affiliation with PML-N and PPP

ISLAMABAD – The list of 33 PTI’s dissident MPs, currently shrouding in the media, has undoubtedly created ripples in the political arena.

The focus on government main coalition partners [MQM-P, PML-Q, and Balochistan Awami Party] has comparatively shifted on these disgruntled members ostensibly ready to vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan in a no-trust motion.

The joint opposition, as per its planning, would try to get both the dissidents and the government allies in its fold to get elected its leader of the house, if it successfully able to show 172 votes against the Prime Minister.

Keeping in view the possible imposition of defection clause over the PTI’s dissident members, the opposition would not leave its focus over the allies from treasury benches. Background discussions with the opposition and government members left this impression about the upcoming political scenario.

Though the Speaker National Assembly has summoned the special national assembly session, the main government-allied partners [MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP] are still indecisive to either support Prime Minister Imran Khan or sit with the opposition.

The support of these main allies in this crucial time with their 17 votes in a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and possible election of the leader of the house could definitely play a decisive role. Despite all possible attempts to woo the main coalition partners, these allies have still not been convinced due to trust deficit, sources said.

The opposition parties, sources said, have not been able to fully attract these allies for future political scenarios. On the other hand, the government side is also in contact with allies in an attempt to remove their all ‘reservations’.

The votes of main coalition partners [MQM-P 7, PML-Q 5, and Balochistan Awami Party 5] would not only prove decisive in a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan but also for electing the next leader of the house [Prime Minister] by the opposition.

As the opposition [Currently having 162 MPs in the National Assembly] would constitutionally be in need of 172 votes in the house. Unlike the PTI’s dissident members, the defection clause could not be imposed over the allies [ MQM-P, PML-Q, BAP] in case they reach on consensus to go with the opposition.

Though the MQM-P and PML-Q have been expressing their reservation with the ruling party yet the opposition could not get any final nod even three days before the upcoming special session of the national assembly.The MQM-P, after the news appearing on the media for supporting the opposition, clarified that their party has not decided to part way with the government.