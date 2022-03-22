Imran couldn’t prove corruption of Rs65 against Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Vice-president Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan could not prove the corruption of Rs 65 after spending an amount of 65 million Pounds.

Taking it to Twitter, Maryam mentioned that PM Imran Khan spend the national money and failed to prove the corruption charges. She added that Allah gave respect to Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz went to say that PM Imran should be held accountable to answer that who gave him the authority of spending the national money for revenge purposes.