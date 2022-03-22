News Desk

Man, two daughters crushed to death by dumper in Karachi

A man and his two daughters were crushed to death by a speedy dumper in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal — one of the busiest roads in the metropolis where a speedy truck hit a motorcycle, killing three people on the spot.

The deceased girls have been identified as Shuja (12), Batool (9). The bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility for postmortem.

The trailer driver managed to escape from the scene after crushing the motorcyclists. Furthermore, police have launched a search for the arrest of the driver.

This is not the first such incident in the port city where speeding heavy vehicles have deprived people of the city of their lives owing to reckless driving and underage drivers.

Recently, a speeding water tanker crushed to death a female student of Karachi University near Expo Centre in Karachi.

According to rescue sources, the speeding tanker hit a woman near Expo Centre, resulting in her immediate death.

“The body of the woman was shifted to a local hospital,” they said and added that during the identification process it emerged that she was a student of Karachi University.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

FM urges OIC states to act as ‘reliable partners, not accomplice in aggression’

National

COAS Bajwa, Saudi FM discuss bilateral defense relations

Islamabad

Tiger force preparing sticks for March 27 rally

Karachi

Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) starts today

National

Papad vendor tortured, killed by wedding guests in Pattoki

National

Hot, dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of country

Islamabad

Joint opposition delegation meets MQM-P leaders

National

Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 1pc

National

48th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meets in Islamabad today

Islamabad

OIC’s 48th session begins in Islamabad

1 of 303

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More