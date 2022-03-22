Agencies

MDA will hand over Metro Command, Control building for South Punjab secretariat within March

MULTAN  –  Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA), Kaisar Saleem directed officials concerned to get two floors of Metro Command & Control buildings ready within current month for shifting of South Punjab secretariat. Expressing annoyance over incomplete work, he ordered to issue explanation to the contractor and in charge . He issued the orders during a visit to command & Control building here on Monday.

MDA Director Engineering, Rana Wasim, Staff Officer Technical, Aleem Majid and others were present.

Briefing the DG, Wasim stated that 95 pc work completed on the floors of the building adding that these would be handed over to South Punjab secretariat within this month.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Deputy FM of Uzbekistan calls on Army Chief

Islamabad

OIC’s session a historic development for addressing dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan: COAS

National

Control sentiments, attend PTI rally on March 27, Shafqat asks people

National

Qalandar Shahbaz’s 770th annual Urs starts today

Islamabad

‘Corrupt trio’ meet a day of failures, says Farrukh

International

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

Islamabad

Govt allies still sit on the fence with regard to no-trust vote

Lahore

Two ministers, as many CM aides of JKT group skip cabinet meeting

Islamabad

Charter of trust fund for Afghanistan signed

Islamabad

PTI changes venue of March 27 rally from D-Chowk to Parade Ground

1 of 466

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More