OIC Secretary General calls upon concerted efforts to tackle contemporary challenges

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha Tuesday stressed upon making of concerted efforts by all the OIC member states to tackle the various challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Addressing the inaugural session of the OIC-Council of Foreign Ministers, he said that the 48th session was being held under the theme of ‘Partnership to build unity, justice and development’, and called for making of the joint efforts to realize the collective objectives of the OIC.

About the Kashmir issue, he said it had not found solution for a very long time. Terming the Indian government’s acts of August 5, 2019 by changing the status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir as violations of the UNSC resolutions, he reiterated OIC’s call to support the rights of the Kashmiri people to self-determination in line with the resolutions of the UNSC.

The secretary general said that Palestinian people had been facing illegal Israeli occupation and the forceful colonization of their lands.

Condemning the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people, he said Israeli actions were stark negation of the international laws and the UN resolutions for the peaceful settlement of the issue, by protecting the Palestinian rights to life and land.

About the issue of Afghanistan, he emphasized upon further efforts to bring stability and peace. He termed the establishment of Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund on the margin of the OIC-CFM session as another effort by the member states for the financial and humanitarian support to the Afghan people.

Hissein Brahim Taha further said that Yemen situation also caused deep concerns for the OIC, and called for immediate end to conflict through peaceful means.

The OIC secretary general also condemned Houthis attacks against civilians and installations.

He said the world was facing racial discrimination, calling upon the OIC member countries to put their acts together to fight this challenge.

He also welcomed the recent adoption of the UN resolution by designating March 15 of each year as a day to fight against Islamophobia.

The secretary general further said that fighting terrorism was an absolute priority of the OIC and called upon protection of the rights of children, women and families laws, besides, capacity building of the Muslim youth in the fields of latest science and technological fields and modern education.

Referring to the Covid pandemic, he observed that the world had not been yet out of it which created huge economic difficulties for the developing and poor countries.

The OIC secretary general underlined the need to intensify the joint efforts to ensure OIC objectives aimed at eradication of poverty, disease, illiteracy, extremism and galvanizing efforts for promotion of interfaith harmony, and making progress in the fields of science and technology.

He said the high level education would be an optimal means to removing backwardness of the developing countries.

He also appreciated the member countries for contributing towards the collective objectives and goals of the member states and called upon making of further concerted efforts to realize the programmes and action under OIC’s umbrella.

He also expressed his gratitude to the government and the people of Pakistan for the warm welcome and hosting of the session.

He also lauded Pakistan for its strong commitment to the charter of the OIC and its contributions for the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.

It was indeed a great pleasure to attend the OIC-CFM session which also coincided with the celebrations of Pakistan’s national Day, he added.

He also wished further progress and prosperity of Pakistan and its people.