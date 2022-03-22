News Desk

Pakistan Navy, ANF seize drugs during joint operation

The Pakistan Navy and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday seized drugs during a joint operation on Tuesday.

As per the issued sources, the counter-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea was based on intelligence. The seized drugs of 3,000 kg valued Rs. 750 million in the world market. The seized drugs have been handed over to customs for further legal proceedings.

According to the sources, the successful anti-drug operation is a testament to the Pakistan Navy s commitment against illegal activities in its territorial waters. Pakistan Navy will continue to fulfill its responsibility for maritime defense and prevention of illegal activities.

