Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 1pc

As many as 228 fresh cases of the Covid-19 pandemic surfaced in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, according to the government’s database.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said two more people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 30,333.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has reached 1,522,419 after the addition of 228 new infections.

The NCOC said a total of 27,741 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, out of which 228 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 0.82 per cent.

The number of critical Covid-19 patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 470.

Of late, the NCOC announced withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, an umbrella body leading Pakistan’s fight against the pandemic, made the announcement, a key step for the country to move to normalization.

