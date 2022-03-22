Papad vendor tortured, killed by wedding guests in Pattoki

A papad vendor has been brutally killed by wedding guests in Pattoki after they subjected him to torture while assuming him a pickpocket.

Police said that a papad vendor namely Ashraf Sultan was killed after being subjected to brutal torture by the wedding guests. They said that the wedding guest beat the daily wager as they thought he was a pickpocket.

Police revealed horrible facts of the incident, saying that the papad vendor’s body was left inside the wedding hall and the guest remained busy having meal.

Police shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem and arrested the wedding hall’s manager.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab police took notice of the horrible incident and sought a report from the RPO Sheikhupura.

The Punjab police chief also ordered to immediately arrest the accused. He vowed that the responsible persons will face due punishment following the heinous crime.