PepsiCo, WaterAid aim to improve clean water access in Pakistan

Water is a fundamental human right and there is a need to focus on clean water provision to every national of Pakistan. PepsiCo, in collaboration with WaterAid, is working towards improving the access to clean water to underserved urban communities in Pakistan. This ongoing partnership is expected to provide communities, healthcare facilities and schools with sustainable access to clean drinking water.

Increasing access to safe water for vulnerable individuals is one of the most urgent challenges the world faces. Many societies have compromised water supplies that have contaminated water sources.

Pak Colony in Karachi is an example of an area with scarce access to clean water. PepsiCo Pakistan, in collaboration with Water Aid and funding from PepsiCo Foundation has installed a water filtration plant at Pak Colony. The plant provides access to safe water to 100,000 citizens which includes three educational institutions in the vicinity.

PepsiCo Pakistan’s safe water program has enabled clean water for over 200,000 people in the urban underserved areas of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. PepsiCo plans to continue to expand this program into rural areas.

PepsiCo’s water strategy is designed to enable long-term, sustainable water security for its business and for local communities that depend on an accessible and reliable supply of clean, safe water. Through partnerships funded by The PepsiCo Foundation, the company’s philanthropic arm, PepsiCo since 2006 has helped more than 55 million people gain access to safe water through distribution, purification, and conservation programs, far surpassing the company’s original target to help 25 million people by 2025. PepsiCo has set an ambitious new target to expand safe water access to 100 million people by 2030 with an immediate-term focus on supporting water distribution, sanitation, and hygiene practices.

Watch the video below that showcases the impact of the filtration plant on the lives of community members living around it.

